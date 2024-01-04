Ladakh gears up for winter games

Jammu, January 3
The Secretary of Youth Services and Sports, UT Ladakh, Ravinder Kumar presided over a meeting towards promoting sports and fostering the winter sports culture in Ladakh.
The meeting focused on planning, promoting, and organising the 4th edition of the Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG).
Ravinder Kumar emphasised the importance of hosting an impactful sporting spectacle and he acknowledges the role of sports in the holistic development of youth and the cultural significance of winter sports in Ladakh.
“One of the key components of the preparation is the rigorous training and rehearsals of the dedicated team of volunteers who will play a crucial role in ensuring the success of the games,” he added.
Joint Director of Youth Services & Sports Moses Kunzang said extreme weather conditions demand high level of coordination and preparedness. The laying of the sports venues, including ice rings and skiing tracks, is being executed with precision to meet international standards, he added.
