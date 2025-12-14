DT
PT
Ladakh gets enhanced helicopter connectivity

Ladakh gets enhanced helicopter connectivity

Aimed at improving connectivity, boosting tourism, and strengthening emergency support

Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:45 AM Dec 14, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Ladakh L-G Kavinder Gupta during the launch of the B-3 helicopter services. PTI
The Union Territory of Ladakh on Friday inaugurated the newly revised and expanded B-3 helicopter services, aimed at improving connectivity, boosting tourism, and strengthening emergency support in the region’s remote areas. The services were launched by Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta.

Recognising Ladakh’s vast geography, harsh terrain and challenging weather, the Lt Governor said enhanced air connectivity is not just a convenience but a necessity for many residents. The revised subsidised fares and expanded routes— including Leh– Kargil, Leh– Padum, Leh– Lingshad, Leh– Dibling, Leh– Nyerak, Leh– Diskit and Leh– Turtuk —are expected to offer faster, safer and more affordable travel for both locals and tourists.

Speaking at the launch, the Lt Governor emphasised that the upgraded services would act as a lifeline during medical emergencies, especially in winter months when heavy snowfall disrupts surface travel. The helicopter network will support timely evacuation of patients, ensure quick transportation of essential supplies and improve administrative access to far-flung villages.

Highlighting the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Lt Governor said the administration remains committed to accelerating development in border regions by improving connectivity, strengthening infrastructure and expanding opportunities for local communities. He said the enhanced helicopter services align with this vision and will significantly boost Ladakh’s tourism potential by providing smoother access to remote areas known for their natural beauty and cultural heritage.

The L-G also expressed appreciation for the Civil Aviation authorities, district administration and all stakeholders involved in operationalising the initiative. He noted that improved aviation services would contribute to economic growth, create employment opportunities and better integrate remote habitations with district headquarters.

Chief Secretary Dr Pawan Kotwal highlighted the increasing demand—particularly from residents of Zanskar and Singge-Lalok—for dependable helicopter services during winter when road connectivity is largely cut off. He said the new services will address emergency and medical needs, and can be availed by citizens through an online booking system. With the launch, Ladakh has taken a significant step toward improved accessibility, enhanced tourism and stronger emergency response systems.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan).

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

