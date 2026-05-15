Ladakh gets India’s highest astroturf football ground

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday inaugurated India’s highest Astroturf Football ground, constructed at an altitude of 11,500 feet in Leh.

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According to an official statement, Saxena also inaugurated the newly constructed VIP stand and laid the foundation for an eight-lane synthetic athletic track at the stadium, marking a major milestone in the development of world-class sports infrastructure in Ladakh.

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Officials said the VIP stand at the open stadium had been constructed at a cost of Rs 19.85 crore under the Special Development Package (SDP) of the Department of Youth Services and Sports, while the synthetic track and Astroturf football ground had been developed at a cost of Rs 10.50 crore under the Government of India’s flagship “Khelo India” scheme.

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The sports complex includes an eight-lane synthetic athletic track, a state-of-the-art Astroturf football ground, VIP stand, long jump pits, handball and volleyball courts and spectator galleries, making it a fully equipped sports facility.

In addition, a 64-room youth hostel has also been developed to provide accommodation for athletes, coaches and visiting teams.

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The facility is expected to support year-round sporting activities despite Ladakh’s extreme weather conditions.

Describing the project as a historic development, Saxena said the facility symbolised the collective resolve to build a healthy, strong and empowered society through sports and youth engagement.

“The inauguration of this modern sports infrastructure marks the beginning of a new era of dreams, aspirations and opportunities for the youth of Ladakh. For the first time in Ladakh’s history, young athletes now have access to international-level sports infrastructure within their own region,” Saxena said.

He said sports were not merely a means of competition and winning medals but also the foundation of discipline, confidence and a healthy lifestyle.

Saxena added that world-class sports facilities and training in a high-altitude environment like Ladakh would help athletes develop greater endurance, resilience and physical strength.

He reiterated the Union Territory administration’s vision of producing national and international-level athletes from Ladakh who would bring laurels to the region and the country.

On the occasion, an exhibition 400-metre mixed relay race was organised. An exhibition football match was also played between Skalzangling FC and Dzawo11 FC.