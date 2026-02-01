Ladakh gets Rs 4,869.31 crore allocation in Union Budget 2026–27
Out of Rs 4,869.31 crore proposed for 2026-27, Rs 2,542.26 crore has been allocated for revenue expenditure, while Rs 2327.05 has been allocated for capital
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the 'Union Budget 2026-27' in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI Photo
The Union government on Sunday proposed an allocation of Rs 4,869.31 crore for the Union Territory of Ladakh for the financial year 2026-27.
