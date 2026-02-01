Ladakh gets Rs 4,869.31 crore allocation in Union Budget 2026–27

The Union government on Sunday proposed an allocation of Rs 4,869.31 crore for the Union Territory of Ladakh for the financial year 2026-27.

In the Budget for 2025-26, Ladakh had received Rs 4,692.15 crore. However, under the revised estimates for 2025-26, the total allocation was up to Rs 7,377.43 crore, which included Rs 5,029 crore in revenue and Rs 2,347.73 crore in capital.

According to the budget documents released on Sunday, out of Rs 4,869.31 crore proposed for 2026-27, Rs 2,542.26 crore has been allocated for revenue expenditure, while Rs 2327.05 has been allocated for capital.

Ladakh has been under direct Central administration following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, when the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir Union Territories.