Ladakh groups dissatisfied with Centre’s draft proposal, next talks on October 22

The meeting came ahead of the next round of discussions, scheduled to be held in New Delhi on October 22.

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LAB chairman Chering Dorjay Lakruk said the Home Ministry tabled a draft proposal during Thursday's meeting, while the LAB and KDA also submitted their own draft to the Centre.

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“We found that there is a huge gap between the two drafts, so there is no agreement yet. However, we have said that whatever happens next should happen soon. The next round of talks will be held in Delhi on October 22nd,” Lakruk told reporters after the meeting.

He said the two bodies would formally respond to the Centre's proposal, adding that their key demands remained constitutional safeguards on the lines of Article 371K and the restoration of a legislature for Ladakh. “We hope the government will fulfil the promises it made in previous meetings,” Lakruk said.

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The talks follow discussions held in New Delhi on September 9, which the LAB and KDA had described as a “non-starter”, citing a lack of substantive progress on issues concerning Ladakh.

KDA co-chairman Asgar Ali Karbalai also expressed disappointment over the Home Ministry's proposal. “It is not satisfactory at all. The draft does not match our demands or what the people of Ladakh want,” he said.

Karbalai reiterated that Ladakh's leadership would continue engaging in dialogue but would not dilute its core demands.

“In the continuation of these meetings, we will see how things progress. We will never back down from our demand for democratic rights and constitutional safeguards, including a legislature and executive and financial powers. At the same time, we want constitutional guarantees for everything we are seeking,” he stated.

During talks held in May, the Centre and Ladakh groups had reached an in-principle understanding on extending constitutional safeguards to the Union Territory on the lines of Articles 371A, 371F and 371G, which provide special protections to Nagaland, Sikkim and Mizoram, respectively.

Following criticism of the September talks, Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra had urged the region's leaders to remain optimistic and reassure the public that progress was being made on issues of critical importance to the Union Territory.