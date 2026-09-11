Ladakh groups express disappointment over MHA talks, hint at revival of agitation

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on Thursday expressed disappointment over their September 9 meeting with representatives of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), terming the talks a “non-starter” and accusing the Centre of failing to make any substantive progress on Ladakh’s long-pending demands.

The two influential Ladakh-based groups said they had expected the Centre to present a draft proposal during the meeting, as it was the first round of talks held after nearly four months. The previous meeting between the two sides took place on May 22.

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LAB and KDA leaders alleged that the Centre convened the latest meeting primarily to persuade them to defer their proposed padyatra from Leh to Kargil, which had been scheduled to begin on September 10 in support of demands for statehood and constitutional safeguards.

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The groups have now announced plans to hold a six-day padyatra from September 19 to 24 and warned of a wider agitation if there is no progress on their demands. These include statehood for Ladakh and inclusion of the Union Territory under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which would provide safeguards over land, culture and local governance.

However, the leaders said the proposed march and protests could still be put on hold if the Centre provides assurances on implementing the broad understanding reached during the May 22 talks.

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Addressing reporters, climate activist and LAB member Sonam Wangchuk said MHA officials neither produced a draft proposal nor responded to the list of “non-negotiable” demands submitted by LAB and KDA several weeks ago.

“They gave no assurance that any major and irreversible restructuring of local governance mechanisms or changes in land transfer policies would be kept on hold until a legitimate governance model comes into force,” Wangchuk said.

He added that the groups had sought guarantees that key subjects, including bureaucracy and law and order, would remain under the control of a future elected assembly.

“There was no discussion on these issues. In fact, the meeting was such a non-starter that even minutes of the meeting could not be prepared,” Wangchuk said.

He said LAB and KDA had postponed the September 10 padyatra in good faith, hoping the Centre would move forward on the outcomes of the May 22 meeting. However, the September 9 discussions failed to generate any optimism.

“If we do not receive any assurance from the Centre, we will undertake a padyatra between September 19 and 24 and be compelled to launch a larger agitation. We are only honouring the memory of those who lost their lives in last year’s violence,” he said.

During the May 22 talks, the Centre and the Ladakh groups had arrived at an in-principle understanding on extending constitutional safeguards to Ladakh on the lines of Article 371A, 371F and 371G, which provide special protections to Nagaland, Sikkim and Mizoram, respectively.

The development was viewed as a significant breakthrough for Ladakh’s leadership, which has been campaigning for constitutional safeguards and greater democratic representation since the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019. However, little progress has been made since then.

Reacting to remarks made earlier in the day by Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra, who said the proposed governance arrangement for Ladakh would be neither statehood nor a Union Territory with a legislature but a special constitutional framework requiring Parliament’s approval, LAB and KDA leaders suggested there appeared to be a lack of coordination between the Ladakh administration and the Centre.

The groups also voiced concern over what they described as the lack of national attention to the violence that took place in Ladakh on September 24, 2025. They said the inquiry commission constituted to investigate the killings has yet to submit its report.