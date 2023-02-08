Ladakh groups to protest on February 15

Our Correspondent

Jammu, February 7

Ladakh residents, under the banner of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), will protest for statehood at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on February 15. Their other demands include constitutional safeguard for land and jobs (6th Schedule), formation of a public service commission and creation of two parliamentary constituencies for Leh and Kargil.

Sajjad Kargili, a leader of KDA, said many students from New Delhi and Jammu would join around 250 protesters from Ladakh. Noted environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk, who recently held a five-day protest in Leh, is also expected to join the protest, said Kargili.