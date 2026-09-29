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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Ladakh-grown Liliums make debut in national markets as first consignment leaves Leh

Ladakh-grown Liliums make debut in national markets as first consignment leaves Leh

LG Saxena says the flower fields would not only provide access to national flower markets but also add "multi-hued dimensions" to Ladakh's otherwise rugged landscape

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PTI
Leh/Jammu, Updated At : 04:33 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Ladakh LG VK Saxena during the flagging-off ceremony of the first air consignment of 15,000 ‘A-grade’ Ladakh-grown Liliums to national markets, in Leh. (@lg_ladakh/X via PTI Photo)
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The first air-consignment of 15,000 'A-grade' Liliums grown in Ladakh was on Tuesday transported to national markets from Leh airport, marking a significant step towards promoting commercial floriculture and creating new livelihood opportunities in the Union Territory.

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh V K Saxena flagged off the consignment at Leh airport before it was flown to the national capital.

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"Flagged off the first air-consignment of 15,000 'A-grade' Ladakh-grown Liliums to national markets today from Leh airport, marking a historic step towards creating new livelihoods for our local communities and an aesthetic revolution in Ladakh, through commercial floriculture," Saxena said in a post on X.

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He said the initiative was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of financial empowerment of farmers and youth through agricultural diversification.

The initiative, executed in 60 days, would usher in new economic opportunities and promote rural entrepreneurship in Ladakh, the LG said.

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Saxena said the flower fields would not only provide access to national flower markets but also add "multi-hued dimensions" to Ladakh's otherwise rugged landscape.

The LG said he expected the flower field to emerge as a sought-after tourist and film-shooting destination, creating a convergence between profitable agriculture and sustainable tourism.

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