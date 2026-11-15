Ladakh Health Dept conducts clinical assessment, counselling of 17-year-old who threatened self-immolation

The Ladakh Health Department has said that it has conducted a “clinical assessment and counselling” in the case of a 17-year-old boy who threatened to immolate himself outside the BJP office in Leh if justice is not delivered in the killing of four civilians.

The boy’s father, a Kargil War veteran, was among the four people killed in September last year when security personnel allegedly opened fire on protesters in Leh.

In a video uploaded on November 8, the teenager, speaking in his native language, had threatened to immolate himself outside the BJP office if justice was not delivered in the case.

A statement by UT administration on Sunday quoting Dr Thinles, Director, Health Department saying that in view of the concerns arising from a viral video involving a minor, a "clinical assessment was considered appropriate."

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“Keeping in consideration the UT Administration's concerns regarding the health and well-being of the minor, the Health Department constituted a medical team to assess his condition and provide appropriate support and counselling,” it said.

Officials said a team comprising medical professionals, undertook a preliminary assessment in the presence of the Magistrate.

“The team conducted a brief, cross-sectional assessment through interviews and clinical interactions to understand the circumstances, identify signs of emotional distress and assess whether any clinically diagnosable conditions, such as depression or anxiety disorders, required further attention,” the statement said.

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According to the Ladakh administration, it was considered important that the “assessment be conducted in an appropriate clinical setting, ensuring privacy and minimising interruptions, rather than in an open public space such as the NDS Stadium.”

“The team therefore suggested undertaking the assessment in a hospital setting, where the necessary privacy and professional environment could be ensured,” it said.

The medical team also emphasised the importance of understanding the adolescents' individual circumstances and taking relevant history before arriving at any clinical opinion, the statement said.

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“Appropriate counselling, care and further intervention, wherever required, were also considered as part of the process,” it said.

The Ladakh administration said it is “commitment to the well-being of adolescents and stressed that matters involving emotional or psychological distress must be addressed sensitively, professionally and with due regard to privacy and confidentiality.”