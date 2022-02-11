Ladakh Heritage mobile app launched in Leh

PTI

Jammu: Tashi Gyalson, Chief Executive Councillor of the LAHDC, Leh, launched the Ladakh Heritage mobile app for the listing of historical sites of the region in Leh on Thursday. It’s an initiative of the departments of tourism, culture and rural development with Ladakh NIC’s support. OC

3.8 magnitude quake hits UT

Srinagar: A 3.8 magnitude earthquake hit J&K on Thursday. There were no reports of any damage or loss of life. Its epicentre was at a depth of 29 km in Gilgit-Baltistan.