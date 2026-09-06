Ladakh High Court Bench regulation comes into force

The Union Territory of Ladakh (Sitting of Bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in Ladakh) Regulation, 2026, providing for a Bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to sit in the Union Territory, came into force on Saturday.

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena appointed September 5, 2026, as the date on which the Regulation would take effect. The Regulation was promulgated by the President of India on August 27, 2026. It provides that it shall come into force on a date appointed by the Administrator through a notification in the Official Gazette.

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Accordingly, the Lieutenant Governor has now notified September 5 as the effective date.

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Officials said the move marks an important institutional step towards operationalising a High Court Bench in Ladakh. It will pave the way for further action to establish and operationalise the Bench, including consultations with the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and the concerned departments on judicial, administrative, infrastructural, financial and logistical arrangements.

The establishment of a High Court Bench in Ladakh is expected to improve access to justice for residents of the Union Territory, particularly those living in remote and far-flung areas.

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At present, litigants requiring proceedings before the High Court may have to travel outside Ladakh, often involving considerable expenditure of time and money. A Bench in Ladakh is expected to bring higher judicial services closer to the people and ease the difficulties associated with long-distance travel and accommodation.

Saxena said the move was particularly significant for a geographically vast and challenging Union Territory such as Ladakh, where difficult terrain, long distances and harsh weather conditions can make access to institutions outside the region especially demanding.