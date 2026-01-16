Ladakh hoteliers seek better connectivity, infrastructure

A delegation of the All Ladakh Hotel and Guest House Association (ALHGHA), led by its president Rigzin Wangmo Lachic, along with executive members called on Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra to discuss the issues concerning the tourism industry.

During the meeting, the delegation submitted a memorandum highlighting key priority issues and requests related to the promotion and sustainable development of tourism in Ladakh. The members drew attention to the need for improved air connectivity and the easing of international travel advisories in order to facilitate the revival and growth of tourism in the region.

They also sought simplification of the registration and compliance procedures for hotels and guest houses to make them more user-friendly and efficient.

The delegation further raised critical concerns regarding sewage management and the implementation of Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) guidelines in Leh, stressing the importance of environmentally responsible infrastructure in the ecologically sensitive region.

They also highlighted urgent infrastructure gaps, including the lack of public convenience facilities across Ladakh, the alarming increase in the feral dog population, and the need for a more robust waste management system, particularly in rural and emerging tourist destinations.

The Chief Secretary gave a patient hearing to the issues raised by the delegation and assured them that their genuine concerns would be examined in consultation with the concerned departments. He reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to promoting tourism in Ladakh in a sustainable, responsible and environmentally sensitive manner, and assured that appropriate steps would be taken to address the matters highlighted by the association.