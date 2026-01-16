DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Ladakh hoteliers seek better connectivity, infrastructure

Ladakh hoteliers seek better connectivity, infrastructure

A delegation calls on Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra to discuss the issues concerning the tourism industry

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:46 AM Jan 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ALHGHA president Rigzin Wangmo Lachic submits a memorandum of demands to Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra in Leh on Thursday.
Advertisement

A delegation of the All Ladakh Hotel and Guest House Association (ALHGHA), led by its president Rigzin Wangmo Lachic, along with executive members called on Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra to discuss the issues concerning the tourism industry.

Advertisement

During the meeting, the delegation submitted a memorandum highlighting key priority issues and requests related to the promotion and sustainable development of tourism in Ladakh. The members drew attention to the need for improved air connectivity and the easing of international travel advisories in order to facilitate the revival and growth of tourism in the region.

Advertisement

They also sought simplification of the registration and compliance procedures for hotels and guest houses to make them more user-friendly and efficient.

Advertisement

The delegation further raised critical concerns regarding sewage management and the implementation of Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) guidelines in Leh, stressing the importance of environmentally responsible infrastructure in the ecologically sensitive region.

They also highlighted urgent infrastructure gaps, including the lack of public convenience facilities across Ladakh, the alarming increase in the feral dog population, and the need for a more robust waste management system, particularly in rural and emerging tourist destinations.

Advertisement

The Chief Secretary gave a patient hearing to the issues raised by the delegation and assured them that their genuine concerns would be examined in consultation with the concerned departments. He reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to promoting tourism in Ladakh in a sustainable, responsible and environmentally sensitive manner, and assured that appropriate steps would be taken to address the matters highlighted by the association.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts