Ladakh imposes 60-day restriction on Sonam Wangchuk amid opposition to polls

The Ladakh Administration has imposed restrictions on climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, prohibiting him from “engaging in any activity, organising or participating in any unauthorised rally, procession or public gathering” for a period of 60 days.

An order issued by the office of the District Magistrate, Leh, said that the Senior Superintendent of Police, Leh, had requested the issuance of preventive orders and the imposition of restrictions on Wangchuk on the grounds that “his activities, previous antecedents and alleged attempts to mobilise and instigate the general public have affected public order in the district before, and there is an apprehension that his future programmes, demonstrations, hunger strikes and public gatherings may again lead to a disturbance of public peace and tranquillity in District Leh”.

Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) co-chairman Sajjad Kargili shared the order on his X account, writing, “State of democracy in Ladakh.”

“Whereas, it has been apprehended that such activities, if not regulated, may create circumstances prejudicial to the ongoing electoral processes relating to elections to the Municipal Committee, Panchayats and Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, and may adversely affect the peaceful and orderly conduct of the ongoing statutory electoral processes in District Leh, along with the maintenance of public order,” the order dated November 11 stated.

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It said the Model Code of Conduct was already in force in the district pursuant to directions issued by the State Election Commission for the Union Territories and the Chief Electoral Officer, Ladakh.

“In view of the circumstances stated above, and in terms of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, I, Addl. District Magistrate, Leh, hereby impose restrictions on Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, S/o Sh. Sonam Wangail, on his movement and direct him to refrain from engaging in any activity, organising or participating in any unauthorised rally, procession or public gathering, or any conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace, disturbance of public tranquillity or obstruction to the peaceful conduct of the ongoing electoral processes within the territorial jurisdiction of District Leh,” the order issued by the Additional District Magistrate said.

It added, “This order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force for a period of 60 days, unless rescinded or modified earlier in accordance with law.”

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On Wednesday night, the Ladakh Police said they had taken “preventive” action and removed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk from the NDS Memorial Park protest site in Leh. The Apex Body began its protest on Thursday.

Earlier, Wangchuk and other regional leaders had issued an “SOS appeal to the nation”, accusing the UT Administration of moving at “rocket speed” to conduct the elections despite widespread opposition to the timing of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections.