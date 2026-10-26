DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Ladakh India’s 1st 100% organic UT

Ladakh India’s 1st 100% organic UT

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Leh, Updated At : 01:18 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
file
Advertisement

In a historic milestone for sustainable agriculture and environmental conservation, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday declared Ladakh India’s first 100% organic Union Territory, recognising the dedication of its farmers and the administration’s sustained efforts to promote chemical-free farming.

The achievement marks a significant step towards protecting Ladakh’s fragile Himalayan ecosystem, improving soil and water health, enhancing farmers’ incomes and ensuring a healthier future for generations to come. Building on its traditional farming practices and unique agro-ecological conditions, Ladakh is positioning itself as a model for sustainable high-altitude agriculture, the L-G said.

Advertisement

Congratulating the farmers and all stakeholders, the LG said, “This is a moment of immense pride for Ladakh and the entire nation. Our farmers have demonstrated that environmentally responsible agriculture can flourish even in the most challenging geographical conditions. Becoming a fully organic Union Territory is not merely a milestone; it is a commitment to protecting our fragile Himalayan ecosystem, preserving our traditional farming practices and ensuring better livelihoods for our farmers.”

Advertisement

Notably, in a major policy intervention in July 2026, the L-G ordered a complete prohibition on the procurement, distribution, sale, marketing and use of chemical and synthetic fertilisers for agricultural practices across Ladakh. The move is aimed at safeguarding organic certification, protecting soil and water resources, and strengthening the long-term sustainability of the agricultural sector.

The administration has also taken steps to support farmers during the transition. In March 2026, consignments of organic fertiliser were flagged off for distribution among farmers across Ladakh’s villages to ensure timely availability before the sowing season.

Advertisement

The organic transition is expected to create new opportunities for Ladakh’s farmers by enhancing the value of locally grown organic produce, including apricots, sea buckthorn, buckwheat, barley and vegetables.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts