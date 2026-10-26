Ladakh India’s 1st 100% organic UT

In a historic milestone for sustainable agriculture and environmental conservation, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday declared Ladakh India’s first 100% organic Union Territory, recognising the dedication of its farmers and the administration’s sustained efforts to promote chemical-free farming.

The achievement marks a significant step towards protecting Ladakh’s fragile Himalayan ecosystem, improving soil and water health, enhancing farmers’ incomes and ensuring a healthier future for generations to come. Building on its traditional farming practices and unique agro-ecological conditions, Ladakh is positioning itself as a model for sustainable high-altitude agriculture, the L-G said.

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Congratulating the farmers and all stakeholders, the LG said, “This is a moment of immense pride for Ladakh and the entire nation. Our farmers have demonstrated that environmentally responsible agriculture can flourish even in the most challenging geographical conditions. Becoming a fully organic Union Territory is not merely a milestone; it is a commitment to protecting our fragile Himalayan ecosystem, preserving our traditional farming practices and ensuring better livelihoods for our farmers.”

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Notably, in a major policy intervention in July 2026, the L-G ordered a complete prohibition on the procurement, distribution, sale, marketing and use of chemical and synthetic fertilisers for agricultural practices across Ladakh. The move is aimed at safeguarding organic certification, protecting soil and water resources, and strengthening the long-term sustainability of the agricultural sector.

The administration has also taken steps to support farmers during the transition. In March 2026, consignments of organic fertiliser were flagged off for distribution among farmers across Ladakh’s villages to ensure timely availability before the sowing season.

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The organic transition is expected to create new opportunities for Ladakh’s farmers by enhancing the value of locally grown organic produce, including apricots, sea buckthorn, buckwheat, barley and vegetables.