Ladakh industrial policy aims at providing jobs to local youth

Jammu, November 2

The industrial land allotment policy of the Ladakh administration has put special focus on providing opportunities to the local youth. The draft policy document, which was rolled out recently, has the main objective to create employment for local population.

The policy is an important initiative aimed at promoting economic growth and development in Ladakh. “The policy focuses on providing opportunities of economic growth, entrepreneurship, employment generation for the local youth to participate in the industrial sector by allocating land for the establishment of industries and other related activities. The main objective of the policy is to create employment opportunities, improve the living standards of the local population, and promote overall economic development of the region,” the policy document states.

The policy also focuses on inclusive and sustainable development in the region. Interestingly, the locals in Ladakh have demanded protection under Sixth Schedule of Indian Constitution and job reservation for locals. A meeting in this regard will also take place between Ladakh leaders and a panel of Ministry of Home Affairs in Delhi.

As per the policy document, industrial units seeking investment in the service sector as mentioned in the positive list of the ‘Ladakh Sustainable Industrial Policy 2022-27’ shall be permitted only for local entrepreneurs.

For industrial units seeking investment in the manufacturing sector, outside entrepreneurs may be permitted. However, preference may be given to the local entrepreneurs, the policy stated.

“For saving the interest of micro and small enterprises as per MSME’s definition, 70 per cent of the land in the industrial estate shall be reserved for micro and small enterprises and 30 per cent of the land shall be open for medium and large investors. 40 per cent of the total land in the industrial estates shall be kept reserved for priority sector industries and 10 per cent each for startups and underprivileged sections of the society,” the policy states.

“The land shall be allotted on lease to the investors initially for a period of 40 years which may be extendable to 99 years,” the draft document reads.

Projects with investment in plant and machinery up to Rs 5 crore shall be decided by the district level single window clearance committee. Projects with investment of more than Rs 5 crore and up to Rs 20 crore in plant and machinery will be decided by the department level single window clearance committee.

Projects with investment of more than Rs 20 crore in plant and machinery will be decided by the state level single window clearance committee.

The administration of Ladakh has invited objections and feedback on the draft document by November 10.

