This marks the first-ever recruitment of gazetted posts through UPSC since the formation of the Union Territory.

“This development follows the establishment of a unique and dedicated legal framework specifically designed for Ladakh. The framework ensures maximum local representation in public employment, while aligning with the aspirations of the people of Ladakh for responsive and inclusive governance,” an official said.

Developed in consultation with public representatives through a High-Powered Committee constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the framework includes robust definitions of domicile, enhanced reservation provisions, and clearly outlined recruitment procedures.

To enable this, the Government of India notified the Ladakh Civil Services Decentralization and Recruitment (Amendment) Regulation, 2025 on June 2 this year. This was followed by the Ladakh Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2025, notified on June 3, and the requisite formats for domicile certificates issued on June 27.

The Ladakh Reservation (Amendment) Regulation, 2025, notified on June 2 and the corresponding Ladakh Reservation Rules, notified on June 27 increased the reservation cap from 50 percent to 85 percent. This includes 80 percent reservation for Scheduled Tribes (ST), 4 percent for Areas Adjoining the Line of Control (ALC), 1 percent for Scheduled Castes (SC), and 10 percent for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), with 5 percent unreserved. The vacancies under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category, if remaining unfilled, shall be treated as unreserved and shall be filled under the same select list from among candidates belonging to the unreserved, ST, SC, and ALC categories, in order of merit.

Out of the 359 gazetted vacancies identified across departments, 269 posts have been prioritised for referral to UPSC in the first phase. These include 125 posts of medical officer in the Health and Medical Education Department, 75 posts of lecturer in School Education, 30 posts of assistant director in Economics and Statistics, 17 posts of assistant engineer in the Public Works Department, 11 posts of assistant engineer in Public Health Engineering Department, and 11 posts of assistant registrar in the Cooperatives Department. The remaining 90 posts, currently under finalisation, include positions such as consultant, scientific officer (forensic) in DNA, biology, serology, document & finger printing, narcotics, chemistry and toxicology, law officers, horticulture development officer, accounts officer, and other specialised roles.

“To accommodate those who may have become overage during the period and to compensate the loss on account of no recruitment being made, one-time age relaxation of five years has been approved for recruitments to be held during 2025 and 2026. This is in addition to the standard relaxations of five years for SC/ST/ALC and up to 15 years for PwBD – SC/ST/ALC candidates, with the maximum age limit fixed at 56 years. This special provision reflects the administration’s commitment to ensuring fair opportunity for all eligible aspirants who have waited for formal recruitment processes to commence under the new rules,” the official said.

The UT administration has also requested UPSC to include Ladakh in its Single Window e-Appointment System for streamlined requisition processing.

Chief Secretary Pawan Kotwal, who is also the Chairman of the Ladakh Subordinate Services Staff Selection Board (LSSSSB), reviewed the recruitment process for non-gazetted posts, including Group B (non-gazetted) and Group C positions. These will be filled through the LSSSSB and the District Subordinate Recruitment Boards of Leh and Kargil.