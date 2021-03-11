Ladakh international music festival pays tribute to fallen heroes

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 3

The first ever three-day Ladakh International Music Festival concluded in Leh. The event saw sterling performances by local bands as well as troupes from across the country. The event was aimed at paying tribute to the soldiers who laid down their lives for the motherland as also to showcase local talent and music as part of youth empowerment.

The event was organised at Col Sonam Wangchuk Stadium, Leh, with support from the Fire and Fury Corps and the Ministry of Culture and the Ladakh Tourism Department.

Bands from across the country, including ‘Indian Ocean’, ‘Tetseo Sisters Nagaland’, ‘Parashra Band’ and ‘Joi Barua Band’ participated in the event. Six local bands from Leh also participated. The event provided a platform to the local bands to participate along with the contemporary musicians from the rest of the country.

“Bollywood celebrities Darshan Kumar and Richa Chadha also attended the event. The event witnessed an overwhelming response from locals and tourists,” an Army spokesperson said.

A bike rally was also flagged off from the Leh War Memorial to Rezangla War Memorial today.

