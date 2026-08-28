Ladakh L-G approves 16% VAT cut on natural gas

Ladakh’s Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, has approved a significant reduction of VAT on natural gas in Ladakh, from the existing 21% to just 5%.

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A Ladakh administration statement said it is a major decisive step towards promoting affordable clean energy, strengthening the city gas distribution network and improving the ease of living for the people.

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Officials said this reduction of VAT on compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) would boost the government’s larger plan of implementing the city gas distribution (CGD) network that envisages providing piped household gas connections across the UT.

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This would make PNG and CNG more affordable for consumers, encourage wider adoption of cleaner fuels and contribute to Ladakh’s long-term clean energy and sustainable development goals, as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the statement said.

According to the statement, the decision follows a communication dated June 22 from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, urging the UT administration for a concessional fiscal framework for natural gas in Ladakh so as to make the city’s gas distribution system more affordable.

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The PNGRB cited the difficult terrain, dispersed population centres, extreme climatic conditions and the high cost of transporting energy over long distances in Ladakh as critical factors that could adversely affect the economics of CGD development in Ladakh as compared to other parts of the country, the statement said.

Considering the urgency and the larger benefits, L-G Saxena, acting swiftly on the communication from the Centre, approved the proposal for reducing the VAT from the existing 21% to just 5%.

“This has brought the UT of Ladakh on a par with states like Gujarat, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh that levy 5% VAT on natural gas. Notably, natural gas remains outside the GST framework and is subject to the VAT regime of the respective states and Union Territories,” the statement said.

“Our objective is to make essential energy more affordable to the people of Ladakh while creating an enabling environment for investment and infrastructure development. The reduction of VAT on natural gas will support the expansion of PNG and CNG services, strengthen the clean energy ecosystem and improve the quality of life of our people. These measures reflect the UT administration’s commitment to building a more connected, competitive, clean and sustainable Ladakh,” said Saxena.

The PNGRB has authorised Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) to develop the city gas distribution infrastructure in Ladakh. Subsequently, PNGRB had recommended bringing PNG and CNG under a concessional VAT framework at 5% or lower, noting that affordability would be critical for consumer adoption and demand creation during the initial years of CGD development in Ladakh.