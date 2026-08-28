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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Ladakh L-G approves dedicated police station for cybercrime

Ladakh L-G approves dedicated police station for cybercrime

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Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:56 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved the establishment of a dedicated cyber police station in Ladakh.

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Officials said the decision has been taken in the wake of the growing incidents of cybercrime, including cases of cyber financial frauds, online scams, digital arrests and identity theft.

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The cyber police station will have jurisdiction across the entire Union Territory. The notification to this effect has come into force with immediate effect.

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According to officials, during 2021-26, 1,077 cybercrime complaints involving approximately Rs 10 crore were reported in Ladakh. The number of complaints witnessed a significant rise from 43 in 2022 to 366 in 2025, highlighting the pressing need for a dedicated institutional mechanism to prevent, investigate and respond to cybercrime.

The cyber police station will function under the administrative and operational control of the Chief Executive Officer of the UT Ladakh Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (L4C), with necessary arrangements being made from the existing resources of Ladakh Police as an interim measure.

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The cyber police station will function as the centralised cybercrime investigation unit of Ladakh and will be responsible for registration and investigation of cybercrime cases and related offences under the Information Technology Act, 2000, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and other applicable laws.

The decision follows the Ministry of Home Affairs’ directions to all states and Union Territories to establish and strengthen State Cyber Crime Coordination Centres (S4Cs) as nodal mechanisms for coordinated prevention, detection, investigation and prosecution of cybercrime.

The initiative will strengthen Ladakh’s institutional capacity to tackle the increasingly sophisticated and borderless nature of cybercrime while improving coordination among law enforcement agencies, financial institutions, technology platforms and other stakeholders. It will facilitate e-zero FIRs, coordination with the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) and 1930 helpline, preservation and collection of digital evidence and prompt action to freeze or hold fraudulent financial transactions.

It will also coordinate with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), banks, financial institutions, telecom service providers and other agencies concerned.

“As Ladakh rapidly adopts digital banking, UPI, e-commerce and e-governance services, we must ensure that our citizens are equally protected from the emerging threats in the digital space. The establishment of a dedicated cyber police station will strengthen our capacity to prevent cybercrime, protect citizens from financial fraud and ensure swift investigation and response. We are committed to building a secure and trusted digital environment for the people of Ladakh,” said L-G Saxena.

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