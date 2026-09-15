Ladakh L-G approves draft recruitment rules for 129 junior scale posts

Officials said the proposed rules will create a structured pathway for eligible government employees in feeder cadres to move to higher Junior Scale positions after completing the prescribed qualifying service. The initiative is expected to enhance administrative efficiency while opening fresh avenues for career progression within the UT administration.

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A spokesperson said the Recruitment Rules cover Junior Scale posts in 15 departments and services, including the General Administration Department, Cooperative, Employment, Excise and Taxation, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution, Handicrafts and Handlooms, Industries and Commerce, Information, Labour, Rural Development, Revenue, Social Welfare, Tourism and Transport.

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The development follows a recent amendment by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on September 9, 2026, empowering the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh to frame Recruitment Rules for Group 'B' Gazetted services and posts, including those forming part of a common cadre such as the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS). Previously, these posts were outside the rule-making authority of the Lieutenant Governor.

Officials said the move would enable the UT Administration to establish recruitment and promotion mechanisms for critical Group 'B' Gazetted posts in line with its administrative requirements, thereby contributing to institutional strengthening and more effective governance.

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"Strong and efficient institutions are essential for delivering responsive and effective governance. These Recruitment Rules will provide deserving officers in the feeder cadres a clear and structured pathway for career progression, while direct recruitment will bring fresh talent into the administration," Saxena said.

Under the proposed framework, several services will have a recruitment pattern of 50 per cent direct recruitment and 50 per cent promotion. Overall, 79 posts have been earmarked for direct recruitment and 50 for promotion.

The draft Recruitment Rules will be placed in the public domain for 30 days, in accordance with Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) guidelines, to invite suggestions and objections from stakeholders. After examining the feedback and incorporating necessary changes, the final proposals will be submitted to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for consultation and approval, wherever required, before formal notification.