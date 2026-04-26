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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Ladakh L-G approves new emblem, flag, logo for Fire & Rescue Service

Ladakh L-G approves new emblem, flag, logo for Fire & Rescue Service

The approval follows a proposal submitted by the Fire and Rescue Service Department to establish a distinct and unified identity for it

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PTI
Leh, Updated At : 12:26 PM Apr 26, 2026 IST
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Ladakh Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. File photo
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To strengthen institutional identity and enhance professionalism, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Sunday approved the official emblem, flag, logo, and other insignia of the Fire and Rescue Service Department, an official said.

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The approval follows a proposal submitted by the Fire and Rescue Service Department to establish a distinct and unified identity for it, in line with national standards, while reflecting Ladakh’s unique cultural and geographical character, a spokesman for the lieutenant governor’s (L-G) office said.

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After a detailed examination, the L-G accorded approval to the department’s emblem, flag, logo and badges, he said.

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These identity elements are designed to bring uniformity, discipline and a strong sense of institutional pride among the staff, while also improving public recognition and trust, the spokesman said.

“The integration of cultural elements into the logo and insignia not only instils pride among the staff, but also symbolises the department’s deep connection with the land and its people. A professional, well-recognised force is crucial for ensuring efficient emergency response and building public trust,” Saxena said.

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The spokesman said the logo is a harmonious blend of national symbolism and Ladakh’s cultural identity, representing authority, integrity and service.

Traditional firefighting symbols such as flames, crossed axes, and rescue motifs signify courage, preparedness, and the department’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property, the spokesman said.

The design also incorporates elements inspired by Ladakh’s unique landscape and heritage.

Motifs reflecting the region’s mountainous terrain symbolise resilience and adaptability in challenging conditions, while subtle influences of traditional Ladakhi art underscore the rich cultural legacy of the region, he said.

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