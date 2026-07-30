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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Ladakh L-G approves reconstitution of wildlife board to boost conservation

Ladakh L-G approves reconstitution of wildlife board to boost conservation

It is the apex statutory body in the Union Territory for matters relating to wildlife conservation and biodiversity management

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Srinagar, Updated At : 01:17 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Beautiful landscape of Ladakh during summers. iStock
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Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved the reconstitution of the State Board for Wildlife (SBWL) of the Union Territory, officials said on Wednesday.

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A spokesperson said the Lieutenant Governor has nominated eminent conservationists, ecologists, environmentalists and representatives of non-governmental organisations working in the field of wildlife conservation to the Board.

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The reconstitution became necessary following the completion of the one-year tenure of the existing nominated members on May 29 and to ensure the smooth functioning of the Board.

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According to officials, the State Board for Wildlife it . Constituted under Section 6 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, the Board advises the government on wildlife protection and conservation policies, reviews the progress of conservation programmes, recommends measures for protecting habitats and endangered species, promotes coexistence between local communities and wildlife, and considers proposals relating to protected areas in accordance with the provisions of the Act.

“The Board also plays a vital role in balancing developmental needs with ecological sustainability, particularly in the ecologically fragile Himalayan region of Ladakh,” the spokesperson said.

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Highlighting the importance of the Board, L-G Saxena said the reconstituted body would strengthen wildlife conservation efforts in the Union Territory through scientific guidance, stakeholder participation and coordinated action for the protection of Ladakh’s unique biodiversity and ecologically sensitive landscapes.

“Ladakh is home to some of India’s most unique wildlife species and one of the world’s most fragile mountain ecosystems. The State Board for Wildlife plays a pivotal role in guiding conservation policies, protecting biodiversity and ensuring that development proceeds in harmony with nature. The inclusion of experienced wildlife experts, scientists, conservationists and civil society representatives will strengthen evidence-based decision-making and reinforce our commitment to preserving Ladakh’s rich natural heritage for future generations,” he said.

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