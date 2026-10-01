Ladakh L-G approves water projects to ensure long-term water security in Kargil

“In line with our commitment to ensuring long-term water security in Ladakh and following my recent visit to Kargil, I have approved four vital water-infrastructure projects worth Rs 3.20 crore for Kargil,” Saxena said in a post on X.

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The projects include construction of a tunnel at Apati Nallah and an earthen channel for diversion of snowmelt water from Musbar Nallah to Sharcha Nallah.

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Two new water bodies will also be constructed at Barchay and Apati villages under Project Him Sarovar.

Saxena also announced the release of Rs 5 crore for developing water infrastructure at Hunderman village. “These projects would strengthen local water infrastructure by creating facilities for diversion, storage and better utilisation of available water resources, including snowmelt water,” he said.

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“By harnessing and storing seasonal snowmelt, we will be able to ensure a reliable, year-round water supply for both drinking and agricultural needs of our people," the L-G added.