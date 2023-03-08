Ladakh L-G Brig BD Mishra (retd) for more job opportunities in agriculture sector

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 7

Brig BD Mishra (retd), Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, today discussed the possibilities of developing agricultural projects that could provide employment to local residents. The L-G held a meeting with Agriculture Secretary Ravinder Kumar and Dorjey Angchok, Deputy Director, Defence Institute of High Altitude Research, in which he discussed employment opportunity through primary productive sectors in Ladakh.

He enquired about the initiatives that could be taken in the field of agriculture, horticulture and other primary sectors for production purposes and for ensuring more employment opportunities. He suggested initiating projects such as locally productive orchards at Nubra, Zanskar, Leh and Kargil.