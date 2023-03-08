Ladakh L-G Brig BD Mishra (retd) for more job opportunities in agriculture sector

Jammu, March 7
Brig BD Mishra (retd), Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, today discussed the possibilities of developing agricultural projects that could provide employment to local residents. The L-G held a meeting with Agriculture Secretary Ravinder Kumar and Dorjey Angchok, Deputy Director, Defence Institute of High Altitude Research, in which he discussed employment opportunity through primary productive sectors in Ladakh.
He enquired about the initiatives that could be taken in the field of agriculture, horticulture and other primary sectors for production purposes and for ensuring more employment opportunities. He suggested initiating projects such as locally productive orchards at Nubra, Zanskar, Leh and Kargil.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED summons Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha, 44, a Bharat Rashtra Samithi party MLC, has been as...
Invest more to gain from Budget initiatives, PM Modi exhorts India Inc
Asks citizens to insist on invoice for every purchase to plu...
Neiphiu Rio becomes Nagaland CM for 5th term
Sangma takes charge in Meghalaya for 2nd time in row, to foc...
PM Narendra Modi greets people on Holi
Tweets his wishes on the occasion