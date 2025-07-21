DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Ladakh L-G calls for 100-day action plan to fast-track development works

Ladakh L-G calls for 100-day action plan to fast-track development works

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Jul 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ladakh L-G Kavinder Gupta chairs an introductory meeting with officials on Sunday.
Advertisement

The newly appointed Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, has stressed on importance of making a 100-day action plan for the administrative secretaries and heads of the departments for development in the Union Territory.

Advertisement

Gupta conveyed his intent to fulfil the responsibilities entrusted to him by the President and the Prime Minister and emphasised the importance of collaborative effort among all Secretaries and Heads of Departments in advancing the development agenda of Ladakh.

“The L-G also highlighted the importance of making a hundred-day action plan for the Administrative Secretaries and HoDs for the smooth and fast-track development of Ladakh,” an official said.

Advertisement

The L-G convened an introductory meeting with the Administrative Secretaries, Directors and Heads of Departments (HoDs) of the UT administration on Saturday.

Chief Secretary Pawan Kotwal presented a comprehensive briefing to the L-G, outlining the current status of key developmental initiatives in Ladakh. This included updates on recruitment across the district cadre, UT cadre, and gazetted posts, as well as the implementation of the domicile law and new reservation policies aimed at facilitating a smooth recruitment process for gazetted-level positions.

Advertisement

Kotwal further highlighted budgetary allocations over the past four years of approximately Rs 6,000 crore, noting a reduction in the budget allocation over the previous two fiscal cycles. He expressed optimism that budgetary allocations may be reinstated in October by the Ministry of Finance. The proposal for the creation of five new districts, as announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs, was also discussed. The Chief Secretary emphasised that operationalising these new administrative units would necessitate the recruitment of over 5,000 personnel.

Additional briefings included updates on the rationalisation of boundaries of wildlife sanctuaries in Nubra and Changthang, and progress on the renewable power projects in Ladakh. Secretary (Power), Vikram Singh Malik elaborated on the key components of the renewable energy initiative, including details of the ongoing solar power project at Pang.

The Secretary of Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, Shashanka Ala, provided insights into the ongoing electoral roll revision process ahead of the upcoming panchayat elections, scheduled to be conducted by the UT Election Commission.

Director General of Police SD Jamwal briefed the L-G on the prevailing law and order situation in Ladakh and the current status of police infrastructure across the region.

Gupta stressed on holistic development of Ladakh by identifying tourism and renewable energy as pivotal growth sectors.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts