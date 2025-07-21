Ladakh L-G calls for 100-day action plan to fast-track development works

The newly appointed Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, has stressed on importance of making a 100-day action plan for the administrative secretaries and heads of the departments for development in the Union Territory.

Gupta conveyed his intent to fulfil the responsibilities entrusted to him by the President and the Prime Minister and emphasised the importance of collaborative effort among all Secretaries and Heads of Departments in advancing the development agenda of Ladakh.

“The L-G also highlighted the importance of making a hundred-day action plan for the Administrative Secretaries and HoDs for the smooth and fast-track development of Ladakh,” an official said.

The L-G convened an introductory meeting with the Administrative Secretaries, Directors and Heads of Departments (HoDs) of the UT administration on Saturday.

Chief Secretary Pawan Kotwal presented a comprehensive briefing to the L-G, outlining the current status of key developmental initiatives in Ladakh. This included updates on recruitment across the district cadre, UT cadre, and gazetted posts, as well as the implementation of the domicile law and new reservation policies aimed at facilitating a smooth recruitment process for gazetted-level positions.

Kotwal further highlighted budgetary allocations over the past four years of approximately Rs 6,000 crore, noting a reduction in the budget allocation over the previous two fiscal cycles. He expressed optimism that budgetary allocations may be reinstated in October by the Ministry of Finance. The proposal for the creation of five new districts, as announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs, was also discussed. The Chief Secretary emphasised that operationalising these new administrative units would necessitate the recruitment of over 5,000 personnel.

Additional briefings included updates on the rationalisation of boundaries of wildlife sanctuaries in Nubra and Changthang, and progress on the renewable power projects in Ladakh. Secretary (Power), Vikram Singh Malik elaborated on the key components of the renewable energy initiative, including details of the ongoing solar power project at Pang.

The Secretary of Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, Shashanka Ala, provided insights into the ongoing electoral roll revision process ahead of the upcoming panchayat elections, scheduled to be conducted by the UT Election Commission.

Director General of Police SD Jamwal briefed the L-G on the prevailing law and order situation in Ladakh and the current status of police infrastructure across the region.

Gupta stressed on holistic development of Ladakh by identifying tourism and renewable energy as pivotal growth sectors.