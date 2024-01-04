Ladakh L-G discusses ongoing projects with department heads

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 3

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier BD Mishra (retd), held a meeting with the departmental secretaries and head of departments to discuss the ongoing works and projects, public grievances along with the issues faced by the departments in carrying out developmental works.

At the outset, the L-G asked the heads to ensure there is no delay in public welfare measures, which are within the norms, and meet the public in their offices to address their issues. He inquired about the assistance provided to the families affected by the fire incidents at Chiktan, Tia and Nimoo and asked the officials concerned to provide the required assistance at the earliest to the affected families.

The L-G discussed several issues with the department heads including the progress in the procurement of MRI machine for district hospital, Kargil, the progress on the establishment of medical and engineering college and the government degree college at Sankoo, the strengthening of All India Radio at Kargil, the progress on drafting recruitment rules for gazetted posts that has to be submitted to UPSC, the realignment of the transmission line on the 220 kV Drass-Padum.

He also discussed the plan for promotion and marketing of sea buckthorn outside Ladakh, progress on the detachment of teaching staff of Education Department, occupancy of houses built for nomads, distribution of pashmina kid pens among nomads, establishment of police posts in sensitive areas of Ladakh among others.

The L-G stated that he would take up matters where intervention from central government is required with the concerned ministries.

He asked the officials concerned to conduct the exercise of delimitation of municipal wards in Leh and Kargil at the earliest so that the municipal and subsequently the panchayat elections could be held in Ladakh. He also asked the concerned department secretary to take up the matter of engaging maximum number of local youth at the solar power project site at Pang with the concerned implementing agency.

