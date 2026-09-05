Ladakh L-G hikes stipend for handloom, handicraft trainees to Rs 150 a day

A spokesman said the increase represents a hike of nearly 275 per cent and is aimed at encouraging greater youth participation in traditional crafts while strengthening livelihood opportunities for local youth and artisans.

Advertisement

“This significant hike is aimed at providing greater financial support to trainees during their training period, making traditional craft training more lucrative for local men and women and encouraging them to take up handloom and handicrafts as viable and sustainable livelihood opportunities,” the spokesman said.

Advertisement

The decision follows the Lieutenant Governor’s visit to a training centre at Hanley in Changthang on June 1, where the issue of the low stipend paid to trainees was brought to his attention.

During a review meeting of the Industries and Commerce Department chaired by the Lieutenant Governor on June 15, the matter of enhancing the stipend was specifically discussed.

Advertisement

Following examination of the proposal, the Finance Department concurred with the Lieutenant Governor’s suggestion and proposed increasing the stipend to Rs 150 per day. The proposal was subsequently approved by the L-G.

Saxena said the increase would further motivate people to take up training in traditional crafts and provide trainees with greater financial assistance towards expenses incurred in attending training centres.

He said the enhanced stipend would help reduce financial constraints that may otherwise discourage young people from joining or continuing craft training programmes.