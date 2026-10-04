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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Ladakh L-G hosts 200 nambardars to strengthen participatory governance

Ladakh L-G hosts 200 nambardars to strengthen participatory governance

Initiative designed to strengthen engagement between the administration and nambardars

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Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:41 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Ladakh Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena. FILE
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In a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at strengthening participatory governance in Ladakh, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Saturday hosted nearly 200 nambardars (village heads) from across the Union Territory at Lok Niwas.

According to a Ladakh administration spokesperson, the initiative was designed to strengthen engagement between the administration and nambardars, who serve as a vital link between the government and local communities.

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Appreciating their role in grassroots governance, Saxena said nambardars play a crucial part in extending government welfare schemes and ensuring that public grievances and developmental issues reach the administration for timely resolution.

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Addressing the gathering, the Lieutenant Governor said such interactions would continue in the future, enabling the administration to benefit from the participants’ first-hand knowledge of local conditions and developmental requirements.

“Nambardars are the most important link between the administration and the people as they remain closely connected with their communities and understand their problems, aspirations and requirements,” he said.

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During the interaction, several nambardars highlighted the acute water shortage being faced by dozens of villages in Ladakh and sought the Lieutenant Governor’s intervention. Saxena assured them that the issue would be addressed on priority.

He said their feedback would help the administration identify gaps in public service delivery and prioritise interventions based on the actual needs of the people. He urged them to continue raising concerns related to water availability, land protection, environmental conservation, employment and livelihood opportunities.

Assuring them of his continued support, Saxena said Lok Niwas would always remain open to nambardars to facilitate the resolution of public issues through appropriate administrative intervention.

The Lieutenant Governor also said the recent enhancement of nambardars’ monthly emoluments was not merely financial assistance but recognition of their contribution to participatory governance and effective last-mile delivery of government services.

Expressing confidence in their continued cooperation, he said their efforts would further strengthen the relationship between the administration and local communities across Ladakh.

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