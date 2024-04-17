Ladakh L-G hosts farewell party for outgoing officers

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 16

The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brig BD Mishra (retd), hosted a farewell party to bid adieu to outgoing Commissioner Secretary, Kacho Mehboob Ali Khan, and Secretary to the L-G, Ravinder Kumar.

The L-G stated that the administration is bidding farewell to two capable and hardworking ‘friends.’ He advised both officials to keep their integrity, morality and principles intact no matter what difficulties they encountered during their assignments.

The L-G informed about the distribution and installation of 1000 pashmina goat kids pens in the Changthang area under Ravinder’s guidance to save these kids from sub-zero temperatures in the winter months.

The L-G also appreciated the commitment of Kacho Mehboob Ali Khan and highlighted the vital role played by him during the UT Foundation Day 2023, where groups of students and teachers from Ladakh were sent to 28 states and seven UTs to represent Ladakh.

ADGP, Ladakh, SD Singh Jamwal informed his association with Ravinder since the latter was the Deputy Commissioner of Reasi and Udhampur in J&K. He stated that both officers have been an asset to all the departments where they had worked. He expressed his best wishes to both the officers for their future endeavours and called their farewell as ‘heart-wrenching.’Kacho Mehboob and Ravinder expressed his gratitude to the L-G for organising the farewell.

