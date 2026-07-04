Ladakh L-G inaugurates rejuvenated Matho pond

Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday inaugurated a revitalised pond at Matho village in Leh under Project Him Sarovar, a flagship initiative aimed at ensuring long-term water security and agriculture sustainability across Ladakh.

Advertisement

This is the third water body operationalised under the Project since its launch on April 10.

Advertisement

The revival of Matho pond was taken up following the L-G’s visit to Matho village on April 17, when it was filled with muck.

Advertisement

Implemented by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Leh, the project involved restoration, strengthening and enhancement of the existing traditional pond through modern engineering interventions.

With the completion of the project, the pond’s storage capacity has been increased from 15 million litres to 25 million litres, creating an additional storage capacity of nearly 10 million litres. The reservoir will irrigate nearly 150 acres (1,200 kanals) of agricultural land and directly benefit around 90 farming households in Matho village. Water is supplied to the pond through diversion from the Matho Nallah, ensuring a reliable and sustainable source for irrigation throughout the agricultural season.

Advertisement

A key feature of the revitalised pond is its dual utility. While the reservoir will serve as a vital irrigation source during the summer months, ensuring reliable water availability for agriculture, it will be transformed into an ice hockey rink during winters, providing a dedicated sporting facility for local youth.

Saxena said the Project Him Sarovar was not merely about creating water bodies but about securing the future of Ladakh’s farmers while building climate-resilient and community-centric infrastructure. “The revitalised Matho pond demonstrated how traditional water resources could be transformed into multi-purpose community assets. While the reservoir would ensure irrigation and strengthen agricultural livelihoods during the summer months, it would serve as an ice hockey rink during winters, encouraging sporting talent among the youth,” Saxena said.