Ladakh L-G inaugurates UT’s first school for children with special needs

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The school has been established to provide a dedicated learning environment that addresses the educational, developmental and therapeutic needs of children with special needs, ensuring they receive opportunities to learn, grow and lead lives of dignity and independence.

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Chief Executive Councillor of LAHDC Kargil Dr Mohd Jaffer Akhoon and Ladakh MP Mohmad Haneefa Jan were present at the inauguration.

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According to an official statement, the school features barrier-free infrastructure, including ramps, accessible classrooms and child-friendly facilities, along with assistive technologies to support diverse learning needs. It also has dedicated resource rooms, therapy and rehabilitation facilities, specialised learning aids, trained special educators and support staff to ensure holistic development.

Saxena said the inauguration marked not merely the opening of a new educational institution but the beginning of a new chapter in Kargil’s journey towards inclusive education. He said the school reflects the administration’s commitment to ensuring that no child is left behind, irrespective of physical, intellectual, sensory or developmental challenges.

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Referring to the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Lieutenant Governor said every child deserves equal opportunities to learn and succeed. He described the establishment of the school as a significant step towards making education more inclusive, accessible and responsive to the diverse needs of every learner.

He emphasised that the success of inclusive education cannot be achieved by the government alone and requires active participation from society. He appealed to parents, local communities, school management committees, civil society organisations, healthcare professionals and volunteers to work together in creating a compassionate environment where children with special needs are respected for their abilities, welcomed without discrimination and empowered to realise their full potential.

The Lieutenant Governor said the administration is continuously upgrading educational infrastructure in line with CBSE norms and national standards through investments in modern classrooms, science laboratories, ICT facilities, libraries, sports infrastructure and safe learning environments. Referring specifically to children with special needs, he said the administration would continue strengthening barrier-free infrastructure, assistive technologies, accessible classrooms, therapeutic support, resource rooms and trained special educators to ensure every learner participates in education with dignity and confidence.

Expressing confidence that the institution would emerge as a centre of excellence for inclusive education, Saxena said it would serve as a model for empowering children with special needs across Ladakh.

Calling for collective commitment towards inclusive development, he urged all stakeholders to work together to build a Ladakh where every child matters, every learner is valued and every dream is given the opportunity to flourish.