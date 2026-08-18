Ladakh L-G launches Census 2027 self-enumeration

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In a post on X, Saxena said that as Ladakh remains completely snowbound during winter, it would be the first Union Territory in the country to complete Phase-II of the Census, with October 1, 2026, notified as the reference date for population data.

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“From 17 to 31 August 2026, citizens will have the opportunity to record their details through Self-Enumeration,” he said.

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Self-enumeration will allow residents to digitally provide their details ahead of the door-to-door Population Enumeration scheduled to be conducted from September 1 to 30.

Director Census Operations for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Amit Sharma said self-enumeration would cover around 40 questions relating to demographic details, fertility, occupation and other aspects, with caste also being included this time.

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Residents across Ladakh and those in identified snowbound areas of Jammu and Kashmir have been urged to complete the self-enumeration within the stipulated period.

Sharma said self-enumeration would also begin on August 17 in identified snowbound areas across 16 districts of Jammu and Kashmir and continue until August 31.

He said the reference date for Ladakh had been notified as October 1, 2026, at midnight, while for the rest of the country, including the plains and remaining areas of Jammu and Kashmir, it is expected to be March 1, 2027, subject to notification.

“Ladakh is a unique region and is also the highest part of the country. It will have the distinction of being number one in terms of altitude,” Sharma said.

He said special establishments in Ladakh, including the military, ITBP and Air Force, would also be covered during the second phase of the Census.

Saxena said the exercise was not merely statistical but “a national endeavour that would lay the foundation for informed governance, equitable resource distribution, and inclusive development.”

Appealing to all residents of Ladakh to participate actively, the L-G said their involvement would ensure that the region's unique identity, aspirations and needs were reflected in the national database, strengthening the vision of a Viksit Bharat 2047.