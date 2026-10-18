Ladakh L-G launches Project Him Sarovar reservoirs to tackle water crisis in Kargil

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Saturday laid the foundation stones for two major water reservoirs at Barchay and Apati in Sodh tehsil of Kargil district under Project Him Sarovar, aimed at addressing chronic water shortages and strengthening water security in the region.

According to an official statement, the two reservoirs, with a combined storage capacity of about 60-70 lakh litres, are expected to improve water availability for agriculture and domestic use, support rural livelihoods and help curb migration from villages affected by acute water scarcity.

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During his visit to the area on September 2, 2026, Saxena had witnessed the severe water shortage and its impact on agriculture and livelihoods. Following the visit, he directed the district administration to identify potential water sources, including nearby glacier-fed streams, to ensure a reliable supply of water to the villages.

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The project envisages channelising glacier streams to meet local water requirements and strengthen irrigation and drinking water availability. The Lieutenant Governor directed officials to complete the reservoirs by the end of November.

Emphasising the importance of water security for agricultural growth and rural development, Saxena instructed Kargil Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar to take necessary steps to ensure adequate irrigation facilities in the affected areas. He said effective water conservation and management were essential for safeguarding livelihoods, sustaining agriculture and ensuring long-term rural development.

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During the programme, Yourbaltak Councillor Manzoor Hussain submitted a memorandum highlighting key developmental and public welfare issues in the constituency. The Lieutenant Governor assured residents that their genuine concerns would be addressed on priority.