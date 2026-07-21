Ladakh L-G lays foundation of two key bridges in Nubra Valley

In a major boost to infrastructure development in Nubra Valley, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday laid the foundation stones of the Burma–Sumoor Motorable Bridge and the Tongsted Motorable Bridge over the Siachen River during his maiden visit to Nubra district.

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Officials said the Burma–Sumoor Bridge will reduce the distance between Sumoor and the villages of Burma, Charasa, Kuri and Murgi from nearly 70 km to just about 500 metres, significantly cutting travel time and improving access to healthcare, education, markets, government services and the district headquarters at Diskit. Similarly, the Tongsted Bridge will provide reliable all-weather connectivity to several remote villages.

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The two projects, being executed under the Union Territory Administration’s Special Development Package (SDP), are expected to transform connectivity in the border region.

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The Burma–Sumoor Bridge project, sanctioned at Rs 64.10 crore, includes 470 metres of bridges at three locations, a 2.5-kilometre approach road and six RCC culverts. Besides reducing travel distance dramatically, the project will directly benefit around 848 residents while boosting agriculture, tourism and local livelihoods.

The Tongsted Bridge project, sanctioned at Rs 19.29 crore, involves the construction of a 160-metre steel plate girder bridge over the Siachen River. Designed to withstand harsh high-altitude conditions, it will provide year-round connectivity to Tongsted, Yarma Gonbo, Dongsa, Nungsted, Henachy, Changlung and Sasoma villages, benefiting more than 500 residents. The bridge will also facilitate easier transportation of agricultural produce, essential supplies and improve access to Yarma Gonbo, an important religious and cultural centre.

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Addressing the gathering, Saxena said it was a privilege to visit the scenic Nubra Valley for the first time and dedicate two transformative infrastructure projects to its people. He said the projects reflected the Administration’s commitment to strengthening infrastructure and ensuring inclusive development in Ladakh’s border areas.

The Lieutenant Governor observed that although Nubra’s rivers sustain agriculture, horticulture and livelihoods, they often become barriers during floods and adverse weather. The all-weather bridges, he said, would ensure safe and uninterrupted connectivity throughout the year while improving the quality of life for people living in remote villages.