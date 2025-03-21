Ladakh L-G Mishra visits Kargil, reviews development works

Ladakh’s Lieutenant Governor BD Mishra on Thursday met various delegations at Raj Niwas in Kargil on the first day of his two-day tour to the district.

A statement revealed that Arun Porge, general manager, NHIDCL, Kargil, met the L-G and invited him to inaugurate a bridge in Leh on March 22.

President Jamiat Ulema Isna Ashriya Kargil, Sheikh Nazir Mehdi religious head along with Ghulam Haider and Liyaqat Ali also called on the L-G.

Advertisement

The delegation appraised Mishra about their plan for mass plantation of 1 lakh saplings in Kargil involving different departments, Indian Army and general public.

During the meeting, Mishra urged Sheikh Nazir to assist in addressing the stray dog issue in Ladakh. He also advised him to raise public awareness about clearing pending electricity dues to ensure the smooth functioning of the department. Sheikh Nazir expressed gratitude for the Lieutenant Governor’s support for the plantation project.

Advertisement

A delegation of cooks and sweepers from the Kargil Education Department, led by Archo Fiza, also met with Mishra. They requested an increase in their monthly honorarium, which currently stands at Rs 50. The Lieutenant Governor directed Bhanu Prabha, Secretary of School Education, to form a committee to assess the number of employees working on minimal salaries and submit a report by the end of March.

Brigadier Vivek Oberai, Chief Engineer of Project Vijayak, informed Mishra that the Zojila Pass would be open for traffic by the end of March. The Lieutenant Governor instructed the Chief Engineer to construct public restrooms every 10 km along the route for convenience and suggested collaborating with the Sulabh NGO for the project’s progress.

Other delegations included contractors and outsourced staff from the NHM/Health Department of Kargil, officials said.