Ladakh L-G notifies amendment paving way for hill development councils in all 8 districts

He said the regulation was implemented in a record time of six days. The Union Cabinet approved the amendments on October 14, followed by their promulgation by the President on October 16.

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"I am pleased to announce that upon the promulgation of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (Amendment) Regulation, 2026, by the Hon'ble President of India, I have notified the regulation with effect from October 19, 2026," Saxena said in a post on X.

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The amended regulation rationalises the number of constituencies in each Hill Development Council, reducing the earlier 26 seats to a minimum of seven and a maximum of 24 seats.

It also provides for the nomination of four members from among women and unrepresented communities to enhance inclusivity and public participation in local governance.

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Saxena expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the regulation, saying it would strengthen grassroots democracy, enhance local representation and promote inclusivity.

The development follows the Ladakh administration's expansion of the Union Territory's district structure. The L-G had approved the creation of five new districts - Sham, Nubra, Changthang, Zanskar and Drass - on April 27, raising the total number from two to seven.

The five districts were formally inaugurated on April 30, while Sankoo was announced as the eighth district on October 16.

The L-G had also announced the creation of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils for all districts in the Union Territory.