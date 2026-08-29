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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Ladakh L-G orders crackdown on food safety violations, warns of heavy penalties

Ladakh L-G orders crackdown on food safety violations, warns of heavy penalties

All food business operators asked to maintain continuous compliance with statutory food safety, hygiene, sanitary and FSSAI licensing requirements

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:46 AM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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VK Saxena, L-G, Ladakh
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Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday ordered a crackdown on food safety violations in the Union Territory, asking authorities to impose heavy penalties on violators.
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“In a sweeping directive aimed at protecting public health, ensuring uncompromising food quality and dealing with violators with an iron hand, L-G Saxena has ordered a strict crackdown on food safety violations across Ladakh. Sending a stark warning to nearly 8,800 food business operators in Ladakh, the L-G has made it clear that any compromise on hygiene and statutory food standards will be met with heavy penalties — including fines of up to Rs 10 lakh and imprisonment in serious cases,” an official said.

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The move comes amid increased administrative focus on public health and sanitation across the country. The circular issued by the UT Administration makes it mandatory for all food business operators in Ladakh to strictly comply with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

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They have been directed to ensure that “the food manufactured, processed, stored, transported, distributed or sold in Ladakh is safe, wholesome and conforms to the prescribed food safety standards.” At present, there are 428 FSSAI licence holders and 8,355 FSSAI registration holders in Ladakh.

The Food Safety Department has been directed to ensure that all food business operators maintain continuous compliance with statutory food safety, hygiene, sanitary and FSSAI licensing requirements, and to take stringent action against violations, including penalties ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, while certain violations may also attract imprisonment.

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All restaurants, hotels and eateries have been strictly prohibited from manufacturing, storing or selling any food that is “unsafe, sub-standard, misbranded, adulterated, contaminated, or beyond the shelf-life/expiry date.”

“Food safety is not merely a regulatory requirement; it is a fundamental responsibility towards the health and well-being of every citizen. Every food business operator must ensure that the food served to the people is safe, hygienic and of the prescribed standard. There will be zero tolerance for any such violations that put public health at risk. At the same time, our enforcement will remain fair, transparent and firmly grounded in law,” said L-G Saxena.

As per the direction, all food business operators are required to obtain and maintain a valid FSSAI licence and registration and prominently display the valid certificate at their business premises.

They have also been directed to “comply with the applicable hygiene and sanitary requirements, including good hygiene practices and good manufacturing practices; maintain cleanliness and sanitation of food premises and personal hygiene of food handlers; prevent cross-contamination and ensure safe storage of raw materials and finished food.”

The eateries and other food businesses have also been asked to maintain appropriate temperature and cold-chain conditions, use potable water, ensure proper waste disposal and pest control, and use food-grade equipment, utensils and packaging material.

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