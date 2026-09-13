Ladakh L-G orders settlement of wildlife sanctuary rights claims within two months

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has directed the completion of the settlement of rights and claims of local communities in three protected areas of Ladakh within two months, a move aimed at paving the way for a lawful and participatory process of finalising their boundaries.

The direction was issued during the 16th meeting of the newly constituted State Board for Wildlife (SBWL), Union Territory of Ladakh, chaired by the Lieutenant Governor on Friday.

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The protected areas include Hemis National Park, High Altitude Cold Desert (Changthang) Wildlife Sanctuary, and Karakoram (Nubra-Shyok) Wildlife Sanctuary. One of the key agenda items before the Board was the consideration of a sub-committee report on the finalisation of their boundaries.

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Officials said the decision is expected to bring long-awaited clarity to local communities that have been seeking recognition of their settlements, habitations and traditional rights, while also demanding certainty over the extent of protected areas.

According to officials, residents have maintained that settlements and human habitations have existed in these regions for generations and fall outside the purview of wildlife sanctuaries. However, the earlier sub-committee report had included many such areas within the proposed boundaries.

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The Board noted that although the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir government had issued a preliminary notification defining the sanctuary boundaries in 1987, the protected areas had not been accurately mapped on the ground.

During the meeting, L-G Saxena observed that the statutory process mandated under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, for settling the rights of individuals and communities residing in proposed protected areas had not been undertaken.

He noted that the exercise was carried out largely through a “table-top” process without adherence to the prescribed legal framework, rendering it inconsistent with the provisions of the Act, inequitable to affected communities and vulnerable to legal challenges.

The Board further observed that several areas included in the sub-committee report are strategically important from a national security perspective and that mandatory defence considerations had not been adequately factored into the exercise.

In view of these shortcomings, Saxena directed that the report of the sub-committee be set aside. The Board also instructed designated Deputy Commissioners and Settlement Officers to resume public hearings and complete the settlement proceedings within two months.

The Board additionally ratified 23 projects and forwarded them to the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife for statutory clearance. These include proposals related to power transmission infrastructure in border regions, defence infrastructure and other projects in the Karakoram and Changthang areas.