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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Ladakh L-G orders withdrawal of cases against 10 people booked for Leh violence

Ladakh L-G orders withdrawal of cases against 10 people booked for Leh violence

With the latest decision, a total of 55 people booked in 87 cases have been given the reprieve over the past 3 months

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PTI
Leh, Updated At : 10:59 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Four people had died and scores of others injured in the Leh violence. Reuters file
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Ladakh Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday announced the withdrawal of criminal cases against 10 individuals booked in connection with the 2025 Leh violence.

With the latest decision, a total of 55 people booked in 87 cases have been given the reprieve over the past three months.

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The cases stem from an outbreak of violence on September 24 last year during a protest for statehood and the extension of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to the Union Territory.

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The withdrawal of criminal cases has been a key demand of civil society groups, the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance.

The outfits have been engaged in talks with the Centre for the past five years for constitutional safeguards and political rights for the Union Territory.

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Four people had died and scores of others injured in the Leh violence.

"In our continued commitment to fostering unity, healing, and lasting peace in Ladakh, I have approved the withdrawal of criminal cases against 10 individuals, linked to the unfortunate violence that erupted in Leh on September 24 last year," the L-G said on X.

He said the approval has been granted at the Ladakh police's recommendation.

"This decision ensures a positive path forward for these individuals with their careers and lives. It prioritises justice, healing and recovery over prolonged litigation, thereby fostering a stronger sense of peace, unity, and social harmony across the region.

"My sincere gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his sympathetic and sensitive approach, in matters pertaining to the victims and their families," Saxena said.

In September, the L-G announced the withdrawal of criminal cases against 20 individuals.

Earlier, in August, the administration announced plans to file closure reports in cases against 25 individuals booked in connection with the violence.

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