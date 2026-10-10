Ladakh L-G raises maximum age limit for Nambardars to 63

The association had sought the removal of the existing age limit of 60 years, provided Nambardars remained capable of discharging their duties and continued to enjoy public support.

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Under the Jammu and Kashmir Lambardari Rules, 1980, a Lambardar holds office for five years or until attaining the age of 60 years, whichever is earlier. Exercising powers under Section 6 of the Jammu and Kashmir Lambardari Act, 1972, read with Rule 16 of the Jammu and Kashmir Lambardari Rules, 1980, the Lieutenant Governor has raised the upper age limit to 63 years while retaining the five-year tenure.

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Officials said the decision would help preserve institutional and traditional knowledge, provide greater stability in community-level governance and address practical challenges in replacing experienced Nambardars in Ladakh's remote and geographically challenging regions.

“Nambardars are an important link between the administration and the people, particularly in Ladakh's remote areas. Their experience, understanding of local traditions and close connection with their communities are valuable assets. By rationalising the age limit, we seek to ensure continuity in grassroots governance and enable experienced community leaders to continue contributing,” Saxena said.

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Nambardars, locally known as Gobas, play a key role in bridging the gap between the administration and local communities. Their understanding of local issues and traditions helps strengthen last-mile governance and improve delivery of government services and welfare schemes.

The latest decision builds on the Lieutenant Governor's earlier initiative to raise the monthly emoluments of Nambardars from Rs 1,500 to Rs 5,000 in recognition of their contribution to local administration.