Ladakh L-G reviews irrigation canal, hydel infrastructure

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena inspected the headworks of the Igoo-Phey Irrigation Canal project at Martselang, a key infrastructure initiative supporting both irrigation and power generation in the region.

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The Igoo-Phey Irrigation Canal, initiated in 1979 and completed in 2005, spans approximately 43 km with 30 distributaries and was designed to irrigate nearly 4,500 hectares of land on the left bank of the Indus River. Villages from Igoo to Phey, including Martselang, Changa, Thiksey, Shey and Chuchot, have benefited from this canal.

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The canal has played a crucial role in enhancing green cover and supporting agricultural livelihoods in the region. However, due to years of neglect and lack of maintenance, villagers are now facing acute water shortages.

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During the visit, issues related to the canal’s upkeep, including budgetary requirements for repair works and renovation of the damaged wooden bridge at the headworks, were reviewed and discussed with officials and villagers.

The Lieutenant Governor was informed that out of the 43 km stretch, only 25 km from Martselang to Phey is currently operational, while the remaining 18 km has remained non-functional for several years.

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He directed that restoration work be expedited on an 11 km stretch up to Igoo, where water-lift techniques should be adopted to ensure efficient water flow.

The Lieutenant Governor also instructed the concerned departments to fast-track completion of the remaining works and ensure timely charging of the canal so that farmers can effectively utilise water for irrigation, thereby enhancing agricultural productivity and greenery in the region.

In view of the ongoing implementation of Project Him Sarovar across Ladakh, he further directed that work on digging ponds be accelerated and completed by May 20, ensuring that water is made available to villagers for agricultural use at the earliest.