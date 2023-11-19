Ladakh L-G reviews winter preparedness

PTI

Leh, November 18

As Ladakh is set to get cut off from the outside world due to heavy snowfall, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Brig (retired) BD Mishra has reviewed the winter-stocking preparedness and progress of the tendering process for helicopter services.

Mishra has also highlighted the need for necessary measures for evacuation in case of emergencies and to keep drinking water taps functional during the ensuing winter, an official spokesperson said on Saturday

Chairing a high-level meeting virtually on Friday, the L-G enquired if adequate stocking of essential commodities had been done to ensure it would last till the Srinagar-Leh and Manali-Leh national highways are re-opened. The heads of various government departments and representatives of oil companies briefed the meeting about the stocking of essential commodities for the winter months, the spokesperson said.

He said they also briefed the L-G on the supply of essential commodities to the nearest subdivisions and blocks, particularly in remote areas such as Zanskar and Changthang, to make these essential commodities available to the local residents after the snowfall.

The spokesperson said Mishra enquired about the installation of mobile towers in uncovered areas of Ladakh and the appointment of liaison officers to take care of the situation in case passengers from Ladakh are stranded in winter.

#Ladakh #Leh