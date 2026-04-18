icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Ladakh L-G steps up development push amid stalled talks with Centre

Ladakh L-G steps up development push amid stalled talks with Centre

Leaders say projects cannot ‘appease’ public while core demands remain ignored

article_Author
Adil Akhzer
Srinagar, Updated At : 02:02 AM Apr 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena inaugurates a panchayat office in Kargil. File
Advertisement

Amid uncertainty over the next round of talks between the Union Home Ministry and Ladakh leaders, the Ladakh administration, led by newly appointed Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, has launched a series of development initiatives across the Union Territory in recent weeks.

Advertisement

However, local leaders maintain that while development efforts continue, core political issues remain unaddressed.

Advertisement

Saxena, who was transferred from Delhi and appointed as Ladakh L-G last month, assumed office on March 13. Since then, he has announced several initiatives, many of them being introduced for the first time in the region.

Advertisement

These include a cleanliness and beautification drive aimed at transforming Leh into a world-class tourist destination, the Indus River Green Corridor eco-restoration plantation at Spituk Pharka, renewal of expired lease deeds in residential colonies, age relaxation for ALC candidates in the recruitment of sub-inspectors in Ladakh Police, and the inauguration of an old age home in Leh—the first such facility established by the UT administration.

The administration also launched a unique plantation initiative, under which bamboo and flowering trees such as Gulmohar, Jacaranda, Bougainvillea and Amaltas were introduced in Leh for the first time after being brought from Delhi.

Advertisement

Other measures include special camps for on-the-spot renewal of expired land lease deeds and a project focused on scientific snow harvesting and creation of water bodies to address water scarcity in the region. Additionally, records of UT Ladakh residents have been updated by UIDAI on Aadhaar cards, removing the J&K tag.

The administration is also set to bring sacred Buddha relics to Ladakh for public display next month. Recently, it signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Lulu Retail for the global export of Ladakhi apricots.

Despite these initiatives, several leaders argue that the core concerns of the people remain unresolved.

“I recently met the new L-G and told him that development is not the primary issue in Ladakh,” said Leh Apex Body (LAB) co-chairman Cherring Dorjay Lakruk. He added that while multiple initiatives have been introduced, they appear aimed at “appeasing” the public. “The real issue is that people of Ladakh are not being empowered and the government remains silent on core demands,” he said.

There has been little progress since the last meeting of the High-Powered Committee (HPC) held in New Delhi in February. While Ladakh leaders termed the meeting “inconclusive”, Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra described the discussions as “constructive”.

Ladakh MP Hanifa Jan said that although the new L-G’s initiatives could help bridge the gap between Delhi and Ladakh, concerns persist over delays by the Centre in addressing key issues.

“Currently, development is being driven by bureaucrats, with little local participation. Since the term of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh ended, we are still awaiting fresh elections. The core issues remain unresolved,” he said, adding that dialogue remains the only way forward.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts