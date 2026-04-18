Ladakh L-G steps up development push amid stalled talks with Centre

Amid uncertainty over the next round of talks between the Union Home Ministry and Ladakh leaders, the Ladakh administration, led by newly appointed Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, has launched a series of development initiatives across the Union Territory in recent weeks.

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However, local leaders maintain that while development efforts continue, core political issues remain unaddressed.

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Saxena, who was transferred from Delhi and appointed as Ladakh L-G last month, assumed office on March 13. Since then, he has announced several initiatives, many of them being introduced for the first time in the region.

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These include a cleanliness and beautification drive aimed at transforming Leh into a world-class tourist destination, the Indus River Green Corridor eco-restoration plantation at Spituk Pharka, renewal of expired lease deeds in residential colonies, age relaxation for ALC candidates in the recruitment of sub-inspectors in Ladakh Police, and the inauguration of an old age home in Leh—the first such facility established by the UT administration.

The administration also launched a unique plantation initiative, under which bamboo and flowering trees such as Gulmohar, Jacaranda, Bougainvillea and Amaltas were introduced in Leh for the first time after being brought from Delhi.

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Other measures include special camps for on-the-spot renewal of expired land lease deeds and a project focused on scientific snow harvesting and creation of water bodies to address water scarcity in the region. Additionally, records of UT Ladakh residents have been updated by UIDAI on Aadhaar cards, removing the J&K tag.

The administration is also set to bring sacred Buddha relics to Ladakh for public display next month. Recently, it signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Lulu Retail for the global export of Ladakhi apricots.

Despite these initiatives, several leaders argue that the core concerns of the people remain unresolved.

“I recently met the new L-G and told him that development is not the primary issue in Ladakh,” said Leh Apex Body (LAB) co-chairman Cherring Dorjay Lakruk. He added that while multiple initiatives have been introduced, they appear aimed at “appeasing” the public. “The real issue is that people of Ladakh are not being empowered and the government remains silent on core demands,” he said.

There has been little progress since the last meeting of the High-Powered Committee (HPC) held in New Delhi in February. While Ladakh leaders termed the meeting “inconclusive”, Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra described the discussions as “constructive”.

Ladakh MP Hanifa Jan said that although the new L-G’s initiatives could help bridge the gap between Delhi and Ladakh, concerns persist over delays by the Centre in addressing key issues.

“Currently, development is being driven by bureaucrats, with little local participation. Since the term of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh ended, we are still awaiting fresh elections. The core issues remain unresolved,” he said, adding that dialogue remains the only way forward.