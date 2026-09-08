VK Saxena to hold additional charge of J-K L-G as Manoj Sinha goes on leave

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday appointed Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena to act as the L-G of Jammu and Kashmir as incumbent Manoj Sinha has gone on leave.

A communication from Manisha Verma, Press Secretary to the President, said, “The President of India is pleased to appoint Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lt Governor of Ladakh to discharge the functions of the Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, in addition to his own duties, during the absence, on leave, of Shri Manoj Sinha, Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir."

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Saxena, the former L-G of Delhi, had taken oath as the fourth L-G of Ladakh on March 16. Saxena had succeeded Kavinder Gupta as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh.

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Saxena has behind him over three decades of experience in the corporate and social sectors.

As Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, he initiated several measures aimed at strengthening urban governance, environmental conservation and public infrastructure.