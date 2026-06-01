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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Ladakh launches major anti-drug offensive; over 1.5 kg charas seized

Ladakh launches major anti-drug offensive; over 1.5 kg charas seized

Task force has uncovered alarming involvement of local youths, including juveniles and girls, in drug consumption

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Srinagar, Updated At : 01:29 AM Jun 11, 2026 IST
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Ladakh’s Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has launched a major crackdown on drug trafficking, apprehending several peddlers and seizing more than 1.5 kg of charas within the first week of its establishment.

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A statement said that following directions from Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for a zero-tolerance approach towards drug trafficking and substance abuse in the Union Territory, the ANTF initiated targeted operations across the region.

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Officials said the development assumes significance in view of the 298 new cases of drug abuse reported in Ladakh in recent months.

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According to the statement, the task force has also uncovered the alarming involvement of local youths, including juveniles and girls, in drug consumption. Investigations revealed that some of them were also functioning as drug peddlers to sustain their addiction.

“The involvement of youth, including juveniles and underage girls, has emerged as a matter of serious concern, underlining the need for intensified awareness campaigns, preventive interventions and community engagement,” the statement said.

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The swift action by the newly constituted task force reflects the administration’s commitment to tackling the growing menace of drug abuse and trafficking through focused enforcement, intelligence-based operations and community participation.

Investigations have further indicated inter-state linkages in the supply chain, suggesting that narcotics are being sourced from outside Ladakh. Cases of intravenous drug use have also highlighted the risk of communicable diseases, making the issue not only a law-and-order challenge but also a public health concern.

“Ladakh administration has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards drug abuse and narcotics trafficking. The early success of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force demonstrates our resolve to identify and dismantle supply chains and protect our youth from this menace. Drug abuse poses a serious threat to the social fabric of society, and we will continue to take firm action against those involved in trafficking while simultaneously strengthening awareness, prevention and rehabilitation efforts. Our objective is to ensure a safe, healthy and drug-free Ladakh,” L-G Saxena said.

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