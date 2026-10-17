Ladakh leaders ‘rubbished’ MHA draft within 2 hours, says Chief Secretary Kundra

A day after two bodies representing Ladakh rejected a draft proposal presented by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), alleging that the Centre had backtracked on its commitments, the Ladakh administration on Saturday expressed disappointment over the leadership’s response, saying the MHA draft had been “rubbished” within two hours of its receipt on Friday.

“I was surprised to see that within two hours of receiving the papers, they were rubbished. And it was said that nothing had happened in it. Nothing had been offered in it,” Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra said on Saturday.

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Addressing a press conference in Leh, Kundra said the talks had hit a roadblock over two issues, including who would write the Annual Confidential Report (ACR) of the Chief Secretary.

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“We told them that the question of who writes the ACR of the secretary would be covered under the Transaction of Business Rules,” he said.

Kundra said the government of India was fully committed to “finding a political solution at the earliest and establishing a democratically elected body that would fulfil the aspirations of the people of Ladakh.”

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“My request to the leaders, through you, which I have also conveyed personally to some of them, is that negotiations require two or three foundational things. The first is mutual trust, and the most important thing is patience,” he said.

“This is not a school essay. This is a Bill to amend the Constitution, and the legislation is being made by that person,” he added.

Reiterating the Centre’s commitment to the dialogue process, Kundra said that “efforts were being made to ensure that the aspirations of the people of Ladakh are addressed as soon as possible.”

A fresh round of talks between Ladakh leaders and MHA officials was held in Leh on Thursday.

However, the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) rejected the draft proposal on Friday, alleging that the Centre had backtracked on assurances given during the May meeting.

KDA co-chairman Asgar Ali Karbalai told reporters in Leh that the Home Ministry had “backtracked” on what had been agreed upon during the talks in May.