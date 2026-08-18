Ladakh leaders seek withdrawal of cases related to Sept 24 violence, urge Centre to resume talks

Ladakh leaders engaged in talks with the Centre demanded withdrawal of cases registered against individuals involved in violence on September 24, 2025, urging the Union Home Ministry to promptly resume dialogue with Ladakh groups.

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The Leh Apex Body (LAB), one of the two organisations engaged in talks with the Centre over Ladakh’s demands, addressed a press conference in Leh on Monday, urging the MHA to resume talks with Ladakhi leaders.

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LAB convenor Gelek Phunchok told The Tribune that the judicial probe announced into the September 24 incident should be completed at the earliest, and its findings must be made public to ensure transparency and accountability.

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Phunchok added, “During our last informal meeting with MHA officials, it was agreed in principle that the cases would be withdrawn. However, this has not yet been implemented. We urge the MHA to announce the withdrawal of these cases at the earliest.”

Phunchok said talks between the MHA and Ladakh groups were likely to resume soon. “We expect the MHA to finalise the draft proposal reflecting the decisions agreed upon and recorded in the Minutes of the Fifth Meeting of the Sub-Committee of the High-Powered Committee on Ladakh held on May 22, and place the finalised proposal in the public domain at the earliest. This will enable the KDA to deliberate on the proposal and make an informed decision,” he said.

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In a development seen as a major breakthrough, leaders of the LAB and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) in July met officials of the Union Home Ministry, with both sides signed the Minutes of their May meeting.

Meanwhile, former MP and Ladakh leader Thupstan Chhewang and BJP leader and former Chairman/Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC Leh, Tashi Gyalson called on Ladakh L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena and submitted representation seeking withdrawal of cases and compensation related to the September 24 incident.

During the meeting, both leaders apprised the L-G of important matters concerning the region, including the need for goodwill measures relating to the events of September 24. A statement said the delegation requested a “sympathetic review” and phased withdrawal of cases.

“The delegation further drew attention to the hardships faced by the families of the deceased and injured, requesting timely financial compensation and welfare support for those from economically vulnerable backgrounds,” said the statement, adding they also requested an early conclusion of the Judicial Committee’s report.

Additionally, the delegation urged the early notification of a date for dialogue on the Ladakh issue.