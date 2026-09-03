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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Ladakh LG approves notification for hill councils in new districts

Ladakh LG approves notification for hill councils in new districts

In July this year, the Union Government had announced the creation of new LAHDCs in the UT of Ladakh

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Srinagar, Updated At : 03:48 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Ladakh L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena. ANI file photo
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Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved a notification for the creation of more Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs) in Ladakh, nearly two months after Union government announced the creation of new LAHDCs in the UT of Ladakh.

With the approval, officials said Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs) will now be extended to all seven districts of Ladakh – Leh, Kargil, Sham, Nubra, Changthang, Zanskar and Drass.

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In July this year, the Union Government had announced the creation of new LAHDCs in the UT of Ladakh.

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The framework of elected local self-governance, which was earlier limited to Leh and Kargil, will thereby be also extended to the five newly created districts in the UT.

According to Ladakh officials, the development marks a “significant step” towards decentralisation and strengthening of grass-roots governance in Ladakh.

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A spokesman said the creation of the new councils will provide institutional mechanisms for greater participation of people in matters relating to the development and administration of their respective districts.

“The creation of autonomous hill development councils in all seven districts is a milestone in strengthening grassroots governance in Ladakh. This will empower the people and enable development to be more responsive to local needs and aspirations,” L-G Saxena said.

The notification issued by the Revenue Department, UT of Ladakh, says the elections to the newly constituted councils would be held in due course after a formal notification is issued under Section 8 of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils Act, 1997.

The notification will come into force from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

The Lieutenant Governor has also said that the establishment of the seven councils will decentralise and strengthen participatory local governance, allowing local aspirations and priorities to be reflected more effectively in district-level planning and development.

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