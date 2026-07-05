Ladakh LG clears twin initiatives to strengthen Pashmina sector

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved two initiatives to boost Ladakh's Pashmina sector, benefiting herders through a 25 per cent top-up incentive and an Rs 8 crore revolving fund to cooperatives, an official said on Sunday.

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Saxena cleared the two landmark initiatives in the first meeting of the newly constituted Ladakh Pashmina Development Board (LPDB) to strengthen the region's globally renowned Pashmina industry and improve the livelihoods of Changpa pastoral communities, an official spokesperson said.

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He said the twin initiatives seek to promote sustainable livestock development, increase the population of Pashmina goats, strengthen the cooperative procurement system, improve the quality and quantity of Ladakh Pashmina, ensure financial benefits to nomadic herders and eliminate distress sales.

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This would, in turn, also encourage younger generations to continue the traditional practice of Changthangi Pashmina goat rearing by making it a profitable and more respectable enterprise, the spokesperson said.

Ladakh is globally recognised for producing the world's finest quality Pashmina from the indigenous Changthangi goat, reared by the Changpa nomadic pastoral communities. However, rising costs of livestock rearing, harsh climatic conditions and fluctuating market returns have adversely affected livestock productivity and the incomes of pastoral families in recent years.

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Recognising these challenges, discussed during the first board meeting, the LG approved the Livestock Development Incentive Programme, under which eligible Changpa herders will receive the 25 per cent top-up incentive, to be paid over and above the procurement price paid by the government, the official said.

He said this incentive will be transferred directly to the beneficiary's Aadhar-linked bank account through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

"This is the first-of-its-kind initiative, designed to make Pashmina goat rearing more profitable and sustainable. The policy has been carefully structured wherein 60 per cent of this top-up incentive received by the herder will be utilised for livestock improvement and scientific breeding.

"The other 20 per cent will be utilised for infrastructure development, such as improved combing equipment and facilities to enhance Pashmina production, while the remaining 20 per cent could be used for the personal and household needs of the herder, thereby improving their financial sustainability," the spokesperson said.

He said it was also decided in the Board meeting that the population of Pashmina goats in Ladakh be increased from nearly two lakh at present to at least four lakh in three years' time.

A target has been set to increase the raw Pashmina production from 200 grams per goat at present to at least 350 grams per goat, using scientific techniques and advanced tools for combing.

To add to the Livestock Development Incentive Programme, the LG has also approved the Policy for Creation and Management of Rs 8 crore Revolving Fund for the All Changthang Pashmina Growers Cooperative Marketing Society Ltd (ACPGCMS), the apex cooperative responsible for procurement of raw Pashmina directly from nomadic herders, the official said.

He said the Rs 8 crore fund will be utilised exclusively for the procurement of raw Pashmina and making timely payments to producers.

"The most striking feature of this fund is that the cooperatives will pay 50 per cent of the cost of the raw Pashmina, upfront to the herders, while the remaining 50 per cent amount will be paid in two months' time.

"Earlier, the herders were receiving such payments from the cooperatives in 8-10 months' time, forcing herders to take loans from other sources to meet their expenses on rearing the goats," he said.

Addressing the meeting, the Lt Governor said the Changpa pastoral communities are the custodians of one of Ladakh's greatest natural and cultural treasures, and the UT Administration is fully committed to securing their livelihoods while preserving this unique pastoral heritage.

"The Livestock Development Incentive Programme and the Revolving Fund, together, represent a comprehensive strategy that addresses both ends of the Pashmina value chain, supporting herders in improving Pashmina productivity while simultaneously ensuring assured procurement and timely payments," he said.

Saxena said these initiatives would make Pashmina goat rearing more remunerative, encourage greater investment in scientific livestock management, eliminate exploitation by middlemen and position Ladakh as the world's leading producer of premium-quality, ethically sourced and sustainably produced Pashmina.