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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / ‘Ladakh LG firing alcohol cannons’: Wangchuk as women’s protest against liquor shops enters day 6 in Leh

‘Ladakh LG firing alcohol cannons’: Wangchuk as women’s protest against liquor shops enters day 6 in Leh

Women have been staging a sit-in at Leh’s NDS Park, demanding the closure of the outlets, which they fear could adversely affect the youth and the social fabric of Ladakh

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Adil Akhzer
Tribune News Service
Srinagar, Updated At : 09:41 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. Tribune file photo
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Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has accused the Ladakh administration of “pushing alcohol in Ladakh while making Gujarat a dry state”.

The remarks come as women from different religious communities have taken to the streets in Leh to protest against the recent opening of new liquor shops in the region.

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Taking to X, Wangchuk wrote about the “disputes on the Ladakh border”.

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“Unlike in Arunachal Pradesh, in Ladakh, it’s not with China. It’s with Ladakh’s own LG, VK Saxena ji, who is constantly firing alcohol cannons to... ‘fight the drug menace in Ladakh’,” he wrote.

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Wangchuk said, “Mothers and Women’s Alliances are protesting now for the sixth day against the forcible opening of bars in villages, homestays and guesthouses, and near schools and temples.”

“People fail to understand why they’re pushing alcohol in Ladakh while making Gujarat a dry state,” he said.

Since last week, women have been staging a sit-in at Leh’s NDS Park, demanding the closure of the outlets, which they fear could adversely affect the youth and the social fabric of Ladakh.

While a large number of protesters join the agitation daily, around 15 to 20 women usually remain at the site overnight despite the freezing temperatures.

Kunzes Dolma, president of the women’s wing of the Ladakh Buddhist Association, told The Tribune that women from several religious communities had been compelled to launch the protest following the opening of new liquor shops in the region. “We want these shops to be shut,” she said.

Sources in the Ladakh administration said officials were in touch with the protesters and efforts were being made to resolve the issue and bring the ongoing agitation to an end. A meeting between the women protesters and the Ladakh administration has also been scheduled for the end of this month.

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